Q1 Earnings Forecast for SGC Issued By Noble Financial

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Group of Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. The company has a market cap of $163.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.23 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.62%.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 55.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies is a global developer and manufacturer of specialty packaging materials, including films, laminations and pressure-sensitive adhesives. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California, the company combines advanced printing technologies with materials science expertise to deliver customized packaging solutions for industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, personal care and household products.

Through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia, Superior Group serves both multinational brand owners and regional producers.

