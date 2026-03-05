iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,053 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 262.0% in the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average of $83.38. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $94.28.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

