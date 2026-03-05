Analysts Set Expectations for Core Scientific Q1 Earnings

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

CORZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Citizens Jmp raised Core Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup raised Core Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.84.

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 6.87.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 206.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 936.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 96.5% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 112.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Here are the key news stories impacting Core Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Needham & Company upgraded CORZ from Hold to Buy with a $23 price target, signaling institutional support for the company’s AI pivot. Needham Upgrade

Analyst upgrade — Needham & Company upgraded CORZ from Hold to Buy with a $23 price target, signaling institutional support for the company’s AI pivot. Positive Sentiment: Buy ratings reaffirmed — HC Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating (with a $25 PT) and Canaccord raised its target to $20 (upgrade to Buy), adding momentum from multiple brokers. HC Wainwright Reiterate Canaccord Raise

Buy ratings reaffirmed — HC Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating (with a $25 PT) and Canaccord raised its target to $20 (upgrade to Buy), adding momentum from multiple brokers. Positive Sentiment: Commercial traction — CoreWeave colocation deal is reportedly ahead of schedule, supporting faster-than-expected ramp in AI colocation revenue. CoreWeave Ahead

Commercial traction — CoreWeave colocation deal is reportedly ahead of schedule, supporting faster-than-expected ramp in AI colocation revenue. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying — Traders purchased a very large volume of call options (188,642 contracts), which can amplify upside moves and indicates bullish, short?term positioning.

Unusually large call buying — Traders purchased a very large volume of call options (188,642 contracts), which can amplify upside moves and indicates bullish, short?term positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Long?term AI thesis — MarketBeat published a bullish thesis that Core Scientific’s $10B+ AI backlog and colocation growth could justify large multi?year upside, but this is a long?horizon view. MarketBeat AI Thesis

Long?term AI thesis — MarketBeat published a bullish thesis that Core Scientific’s $10B+ AI backlog and colocation growth could justify large multi?year upside, but this is a long?horizon view. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data unreliable — Reports flag a large reported increase, but the published figures are zero/NaN and inconsistent; treat these short?interest metrics with caution.

Short?interest data unreliable — Reports flag a large reported increase, but the published figures are zero/NaN and inconsistent; treat these short?interest metrics with caution. Negative Sentiment: Q4/2025 results missed on revenue — Revenue fell sharply (reports say ~38% YoY decline) as BTC mining revenue slid during the AI transition, raising near?term growth and margin questions. Q4 Revenue Miss

Q4/2025 results missed on revenue — Revenue fell sharply (reports say ~38% YoY decline) as BTC mining revenue slid during the AI transition, raising near?term growth and margin questions. Negative Sentiment: Share price reacted — The pivot and earnings swing prompted sharp intraday selling in some headlines (reports of a ~14% drop on the news), reflecting investor concern about near?term profitability and execution risk. Stock Slide After Pivot

Share price reacted — The pivot and earnings swing prompted sharp intraday selling in some headlines (reports of a ~14% drop on the news), reflecting investor concern about near?term profitability and execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves — Ladenburg trimmed expectations (lowered its price target slightly) and Cantor Fitzgerald cut its target modestly while staying overweight, highlighting differing views and some caution on near?term visibility. Ladenburg Lowered Expectations Cantor Fitzgerald Cut

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific’s service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

