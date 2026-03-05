Sky Metals (ASX:SKY) Insider Sells A$775,000.00 in Stock

Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Davies sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.16, for a total transaction of A$775,000.00.
The firm has a market cap of $141.79 million, a P/E ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
