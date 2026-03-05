Brian Sr. Wenzel Sells 19,580 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) insider Brian Sr. Wenzel sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $1,325,761.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 111,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,357.43. This trade represents a 14.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.9%

SYF opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.93. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Synchrony Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Synchrony Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Consumer/merchant tailwind — surveys show rising consumer use of generative AI as a shopping advisor, which could lift card spend, merchant partnerships and demand for Synchrony’s financing and loyalty products. Generative AI Shopping Survey

Consumer/merchant tailwind — surveys show rising consumer use of generative AI as a shopping advisor, which could lift card spend, merchant partnerships and demand for Synchrony’s financing and loyalty products. Positive Sentiment: Solid recent results and outlook — Synchrony beat Q4 EPS expectations ($2.18 vs. $2.02) and set FY2026 EPS guidance at $9.10–$9.50, supporting the credit franchise’s earnings power and capital return capacity. MarketBeat SYF

Solid recent results and outlook — Synchrony beat Q4 EPS expectations ($2.18 vs. $2.02) and set FY2026 EPS guidance at $9.10–$9.50, supporting the credit franchise’s earnings power and capital return capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach — Synchrony’s CFO will present at the 2026 RBC Global Financial Institutions Conference; this is routine but could provide management color on credit trends, capital and buybacks. RBC Conference Notice

Investor outreach — Synchrony’s CFO will present at the 2026 RBC Global Financial Institutions Conference; this is routine but could provide management color on credit trends, capital and buybacks. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend support — Synchrony recently paid a $0.30 quarterly dividend (annualized $1.20, ~1.8% yield), which underpins income-focused demand but is a modest yield relative to peers. Dividend Details

Dividend support — Synchrony recently paid a $0.30 quarterly dividend (annualized $1.20, ~1.8% yield), which underpins income-focused demand but is a modest yield relative to peers. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — multiple executives disclosed sales on Mar 2–3 totaling roughly ~$22M (notable: Brian D. Doubles ~217,554 shares, ~$14.94M). Traders often interpret concentrated insider sales as a near-term negative for sentiment until clarified. SEC filings: Brian Doubles Form 4 , Darrell Owens Form 4 , Brian J. Wenzel Form 4

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

