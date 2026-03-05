Brian Sr. Wenzel Sells 19,580 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2026

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYFGet Free Report) insider Brian Sr. Wenzel sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $1,325,761.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 111,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,357.43. This trade represents a 14.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.9%

SYF opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.93. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Synchrony Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Synchrony Financial this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Consumer/merchant tailwind — surveys show rising consumer use of generative AI as a shopping advisor, which could lift card spend, merchant partnerships and demand for Synchrony’s financing and loyalty products. Generative AI Shopping Survey
  • Positive Sentiment: Solid recent results and outlook — Synchrony beat Q4 EPS expectations ($2.18 vs. $2.02) and set FY2026 EPS guidance at $9.10–$9.50, supporting the credit franchise’s earnings power and capital return capacity. MarketBeat SYF
  • Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach — Synchrony’s CFO will present at the 2026 RBC Global Financial Institutions Conference; this is routine but could provide management color on credit trends, capital and buybacks. RBC Conference Notice
  • Neutral Sentiment: Dividend support — Synchrony recently paid a $0.30 quarterly dividend (annualized $1.20, ~1.8% yield), which underpins income-focused demand but is a modest yield relative to peers. Dividend Details
  • Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — multiple executives disclosed sales on Mar 2–3 totaling roughly ~$22M (notable: Brian D. Doubles ~217,554 shares, ~$14.94M). Traders often interpret concentrated insider sales as a near-term negative for sentiment until clarified. SEC filings: Brian Doubles Form 4, Darrell Owens Form 4, Brian J. Wenzel Form 4

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Get Our Latest Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.