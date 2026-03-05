Spencer Adam Neumann Sells 28,630 Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLXGet Free Report) CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $2,777,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,157,339. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Spencer Adam Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 27th, Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00.
  • On Friday, February 6th, Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,248 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $751,584.96.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $98.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $416.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

  • Positive Sentiment: Management formally exited the WBD bidding war, which investors interpret as a vote for financial discipline and lower M&A risk — a primary catalyst for the rally. Read More.
  • Positive Sentiment: Netflix said it will redeploy capital into content and buybacks (reports mention a large content investment program), signaling shareholder-friendly use of cash and a growth focus. Read More.
  • Positive Sentiment: Wall Street interest has picked up: new/raised coverage and higher targets (JPMorgan, President Capital and others) are supporting near?term upside and giving investors confidence. Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Options-market activity and high trading volume show elevated positioning and speculation around the news-driven move — useful for short-term traders but ambiguous for fundamentals. Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: A White House disclosure shows President Trump purchased Netflix bonds during the WBD episode — notable headline risk/interest but unlikely to change fundamentals. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: Director Reed Hastings and CFO Spencer Neumann disclosed significant share sales in late Feb/early Mar — creates perception risk about insider conviction (or tax/diversification motives). Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Paramount’s bid to combine Warner assets with Paramount+ (and FCC comments that that deal is “cleaner”) could speed approvals and produce a larger competitor, increasing long?term content and pricing pressure. Read More.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. President Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Netflix to a “positive” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

