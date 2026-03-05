Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 762313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 10.58%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,259,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,524,000 after purchasing an additional 245,207 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 2,495,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,173,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,361,000 after buying an additional 134,557 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 2,087,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 199,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,700,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 179,563 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is a closed-end, externally managed specialty finance company structured as a business development company (BDC). Launched in 2014, Oaktree Specialty Lending provides customized debt solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, with a focus on senior secured loans, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and select equity co-investments. The company’s investment strategy centers on floating-rate instruments designed to offer downside protection and income potential in varying interest rate environments.

The firm’s portfolio spans a diverse array of industries, including healthcare, technology, energy, business services and consumer products.

