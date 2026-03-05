CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $1,370,630.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,313.61. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.