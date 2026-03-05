Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 47,833 Shares of Vericel Corporation $VCEL

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,515,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.97% of Vericel worth $110,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCEL. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Vericel by 6.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 13.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 44,333 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 123,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. Vericel Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Vericel had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 5.98%.The business had revenue of $92.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vericel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation is a biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cell-based therapies for patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company’s expertise lies in regenerative medicine, where it harnesses the power of autologous cell processing to create products designed to restore function and promote healing in damaged tissues.

Vericel currently markets two FDA-approved therapies. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is indicated for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the knee in adult patients.

