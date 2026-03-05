Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 573,031 Shares of United Microelectronics Corporation $UMC

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,252,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 573,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.57% of United Microelectronics worth $108,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 1,794.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 59,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,655,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,438,000 after purchasing an additional 537,777 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 51.2% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UMC opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.91. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.08.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of United Microelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a Taiwan-based semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related manufacturing services to a global customer base. Founded in 1980, the company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits for a range of customers including fabless semiconductor companies and integrated device manufacturers. UMC is publicly listed (NYSE: UMC) and focuses on high-reliability manufacturing rather than branding consumer products.

UMC’s core services encompass wafer fabrication using a portfolio of process technologies, with particular emphasis on mature and specialty nodes that support analog, power-management, radio-frequency (RF), and mixed-signal applications.

