SailPoint, Inc. $SAIL Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,317,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.96% of SailPoint worth $117,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the second quarter valued at about $112,297,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,144,000 after purchasing an additional 395,287 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,453,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SailPoint by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,679,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,083,000 after buying an additional 165,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SailPoint by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after buying an additional 303,836 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on SailPoint from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SailPoint from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of SailPoint from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

In other SailPoint news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 61,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,068.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,139,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,286,854.46. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 30,638 shares of SailPoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $599,585.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,277,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,006,448.15. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 354,243 shares of company stock worth $6,924,823. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SAIL opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. SailPoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a PE ratio of -2.91.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $281.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.35 million. SailPoint had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 30.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.09 EPS.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

