Vanguard Group Inc. Has $106.13 Million Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. $HPP

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,453,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.14% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $106,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,320,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,192,974 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 227.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 76,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 53,047 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 58,999 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $413.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.50. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $256.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.02 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.89% and a negative net margin of 69.12%.Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $2.60 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.48.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company’s portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

