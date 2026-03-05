Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s 7th Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $136,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 104,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,947,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total transaction of $1,406,779.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 522,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,512,341.02. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $216.82 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

