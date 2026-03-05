Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s 7th Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $136,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 104,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,947,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total transaction of $1,406,779.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 522,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,512,341.02. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $216.82 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.39.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is lifting targets and highlighting AI partnerships—analysts point to Amazon’s deepening ties with Anthropic/OpenAI and rising AWS AI demand as justification for higher price targets and Buy ratings. Wall Street sets Amazon stock price 12-month target Amazon: Anthropic Partnership and AI-Driven AWS Growth Support Upside and Buy Recommendation
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional/active managers are buying: ARK increased Amazon exposure (Cathie Wood buys) and other funds reiterated bullish stances—flows and high-profile purchases add backing to the AI/capex narrative. ARK Invest’s Latest Moves: Amazon (AMZN) In, Roku (ROKU) Out – March 2026 Trades Cathie Wood Dumps $40M of ROKU, Pumps $14M in Amazon
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon Data Services bought George Washington University’s Virginia campus for $427M—a concrete expansion of data?center capacity that supports AWS growth and AI infrastructure demand. Amazon Stock Rises After $427 Million Campus Deal
- Neutral Sentiment: Political/energy pledge: Amazon joined other big tech in a White House pledge to cover AI data?center power costs—reduces one political criticism but is non?binding and leaves questions on sourcing and costs. Big Tech signs Trump pledge to cover their own AI energy costs
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro tailwind for chips and data centers: industry pieces note a ~$650B AI capex wave (GPU/accelerator demand) that underpins AWS growth — positive for long?term TAM but indirect for near?term earnings. The $650 Billion AI Surge Is Here—2 Semiconductor ETFs to Play It
- Negative Sentiment: Regional operational risk: recent drone strikes damaged AWS facilities in the UAE/Bahrain, causing outages and drawing attention to geopolitical exposure for cloud operations. That news is a near?term headwind for sentiment and raises risk of service disruption in affected regions. Amazon’s Bahrain data center targeted by Iran for support of U.S. military, state media says Banking, payments services disrupted after Amazon UAE data centers hit in drone strikes
- Negative Sentiment: Cost and execution concerns persist: Amazon’s aggressive AI/data?center CapEx and prior guidance drove a sharp February selloff; ongoing high spending and insider sales (executive stock sales disclosed) keep some investors cautious about near?term free cash flow. SEC Form 4 — insider selling disclosure Amazon’s Drop Was Loud, But Its Rebound Could Be Louder
- Negative Sentiment: Workforce and robotics cuts: reported layoffs in Amazon’s robotics unit (?100 roles) signal cost cutting but also reduce near?term innovation capacity—mixed operational implication, negative for sentiment. Amazon cuts more jobs; this time in robotics unit
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
