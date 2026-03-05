Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 14,058 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 12.3% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 166.3% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,123,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $51,167,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 606,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,047,000 after purchasing an additional 106,237 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 511,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,572,096.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 price objective on Chubb in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.81.

Chubb Trading Down 1.2%

CB opened at $334.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.04. The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $264.10 and a 52 week high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.08%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

