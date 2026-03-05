Autonolas (OLAS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.95 Million

Autonolas (OLAS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. Autonolas has a market cap of $8.95 million and $161.56 thousand worth of Autonolas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonolas token can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonolas has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Autonolas Profile

Autonolas launched on June 29th, 2022. Autonolas’ total supply is 472,776,399 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,201,129 tokens. Autonolas’ official Twitter account is @autonolas. The official website for Autonolas is www.olas.network. Autonolas’ official message board is olas.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Autonolas

Autonolas (OLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonolas has a current supply of 472,776,398.98102907 with 236,201,129.77499278 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonolas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonolas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonolas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

