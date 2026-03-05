Ontology Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $40.05 million and $5.64 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,131.98 or 0.02925191 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00012983 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00005541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,064,523 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Reddit, Github, Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.