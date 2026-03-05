Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,452,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.06% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $116,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKWD. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 840.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings/call highlighted strength: management reported record earnings momentum, beat on EPS and revenue for the quarter, and reiterated disciplined underwriting and margin performance — a driver for investor confidence. Skyward Specialty Shines With Record Earnings Momentum

Insider Buying: Director Buys 3,200 Shares

SKWD Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

MarketBeat SKWD Profile

Apollo Deal Faces Integration, Accounting, and Regulatory Risks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $80.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson acquired 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.76 per share, with a total value of $1,033,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 167,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,840,436.24. This trade represents a 15.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandip A. Kapadia sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $251,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $403,030.59. The trade was a 38.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,546 over the last three months. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $48.65 on Thursday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.86 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.00%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

