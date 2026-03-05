Apogee Enterprises, Inc. $APOG Stock Position Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 339,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.44% of Apogee Enterprises worth $107,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 50,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APOG stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.09. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $348.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.29 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.4-3.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson set a $46.00 price objective on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of value-added architectural products and services. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and installation of high-performance glass, framing systems, curtain walls, skylights and other building envelope solutions. Its operations span three primary platforms—Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass and Architectural Services—enabling Apogee to deliver complete, integrated façade systems for new construction, renovation and retrofit projects.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Apogee traces its roots to the mid-20th century and today serves commercial, institutional and residential markets across North America and Europe.

