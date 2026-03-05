Cheelee Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Cheelee has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Cheelee token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cheelee has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cheelee Token Profile

Cheelee was first traded on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,828,115.48959432 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 0.42749293 USD and is up 4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,101,610.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

