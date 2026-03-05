Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. $JAMF

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,787,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.42% of Jamf worth $104,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 46.9% in the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,519,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,908 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,613,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Jamf by 181.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,366,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 881,745 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Jamf by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,369,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 781,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Jamf by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 652,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 504,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JAMF. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Jamf from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jamf from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup cut Jamf from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

