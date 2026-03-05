Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Buys 5,407 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Capgemini renewed a five?year global strategic partnership to modernize McDonald’s guest and crew platforms, supporting the company’s “Accelerating the Arches” digital/automation agenda — a news item that reduces execution risk on tech investments and can boost long?term margins. Capgemini and McDonald’s renew their strategic partnership
- Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its price target to $354 and maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling analyst confidence in upside from pricing, menu innovation and margin resilience. Analyst upgrades can spur buying interest. KeyCorp price target raise
- Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s launched the Big Arch Burger nationally — a premium, differentiated product that tests higher pricing and media attention; if accepted, the item could lift average check and support revenue growth. Big Arch Burger Launch Tests McDonald’s Premium Pricing And Investor Expectations
- Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s plans a €150M investment to open 25 restaurants in Ireland over five years — a steady international expansion that supports unit growth and long?term comps. McDonald’s to invest €150m in Ireland to open 25 new outlets
- Neutral Sentiment: Consumer reviews for the Big Arch are mixed on taste, size and value — strong adoption would help margins, but mixed reception raises the risk the item becomes a short?lived marketing event rather than sustained revenue. McDonald’s new Big Arch burger is an ode to American excess
- Negative Sentiment: A short viral clip of McDonald’s CEO’s awkward taste test sparked online mockery and competitor play — Burger King posted a taste?test response and Wendy’s joined the “burger battle.” The episode creates reputational noise and highlights the risk of direct CEO?facing social media, which can pressure sentiment even if sales aren’t affected. Burger King bites back at McDonald’s viral taste test
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.07.
McDonald’s stock opened at $331.75 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $283.47 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.78. The stock has a market cap of $235.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.51.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.
Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.
