Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 4,133 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 471.4% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Motco bought a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Leidos by 1,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $176.55 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $205.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.56.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.45%.

In other Leidos news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $576,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,500.75. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LDOS. UBS Group set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Leidos from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Leidos from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.18.

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

