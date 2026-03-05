Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 11,749 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,230,003,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,037.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,178,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,764,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,779 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,789.9% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,596,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,596,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,316 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $261.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $271.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

