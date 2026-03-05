Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 5,209 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,830,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,232,000 after buying an additional 388,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,467,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,319,000 after acquiring an additional 387,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,991,000 after acquiring an additional 177,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,136,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,736,000 after purchasing an additional 175,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,510,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,357,000 after purchasing an additional 703,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CHD opened at $102.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Argus lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,302. This trade represents a 43.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

