McKesson (NYSE:MCK) EVP Michele Lau Sells 2,725 Shares of Stock

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total value of $2,697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,530. The trade was a 45.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

McKesson Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $977.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $878.63 and its 200 day moving average is $813.21. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $621.88 and a 52 week high of $999.00. The company has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $966.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $943.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in McKesson by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in McKesson by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

