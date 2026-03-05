MX TOKEN (MX) Price Reaches $1.84 on Top Exchanges

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. MX TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $168.78 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MX TOKEN token can now be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00002522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MX TOKEN Token Profile

MX TOKEN’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 409,024,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,837,334 tokens. The Reddit community for MX TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/mexc_official. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Reddit, Medium”

