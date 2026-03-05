Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,192,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.38% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $118,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

Shares of SEDG opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.62. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.33 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

