US Bancorp DE Acquires 14,255 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,255 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 647.5% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $41.64.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

