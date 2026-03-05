Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 7,024,549 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. $ONDS

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,415,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,024,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.65% of Ondas worth $103,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the third quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ondas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Ondas news, Director Randy Seidl sold 21,520 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $204,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 212,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,215.60. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaspreet K. Sood sold 29,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $281,537.04. Following the sale, the director owned 175,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,981.88. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,605 shares of company stock worth $5,385,865. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ondas stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56.
Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.
The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.
