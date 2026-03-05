Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 46,560 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. $CRI

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,226,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.60% of Carter’s worth $119,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 1,208.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Carter’s by 135.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 202.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 97.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Carter’s from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Carter’s stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $925.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.36 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.17%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Carter’s has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.080 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Carter’s, Inc (NYSE: CRI) is a leading designer and marketer of infant and young children’s apparel in North America. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company’s core business focuses on creating clothing and accessories for babies and children, including bodysuits, sleepwear, layette, outerwear and accessories that blend comfort, safety and style. Carter’s flagship brand is complemented by its OshKosh B’gosh line, which offers heritage-inspired designs and durable fabrics for toddlers and young kids.

The company distributes its products through a diversified platform that includes wholesale partnerships with major department stores and mass merchandisers, direct?to?consumer e-commerce sites, and an extensive network of company-operated retail stores.

