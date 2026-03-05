Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. $MMI

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,730,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,646 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.57% of Marcus & Millichap worth $109,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 42.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 77,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 325.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $26.61 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -665.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $243.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.45 million.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 190.0%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) is a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm focused on investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971 by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap, the company has grown to specialize in the marketing of multifamily, retail, office, industrial, hospitality and other commercial property types. Through an extensive network of investment specialists, Marcus & Millichap connects property owners and investors with tailored transactions across a range of asset classes.

The firm offers comprehensive capital markets solutions, including debt and equity placement, structured finance, and customized financing programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.