Vanguard Group Inc. Has $112.50 Million Stock Position in Gentherm Inc $THRM

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,302,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 58,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.82% of Gentherm worth $112,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 16,716.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 295.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 168.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.49 million, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm Inc has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $382.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.91 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

THRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Gentherm to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $38.00 price target on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global developer and supplier of advanced thermal management technologies for automotive, specialty vehicle, medical, consumer and industrial markets. The company’s core focus lies in delivering integrated heating and cooling systems designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and safety across a wide range of applications. Gentherm’s product portfolio includes seat thermal systems, heated and ventilated seating surfaces, steering wheel heaters, battery thermal management solutions, and climate systems for electric vehicles.

In the automotive sector, Gentherm partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to engineer and manufacture high-performance thermal solutions that meet stringent industry demands for reduced weight, lower energy consumption and improved passenger comfort.

