Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 52,608 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. $PEBO

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,843 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,608 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 524.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 31.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1,191.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,204 shares in the company, valued at $719,239.68. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 986 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $32,015.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,289 shares in the company, valued at $528,903.83. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,986 shares of company stock worth $96,535. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $119.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEBO shares. DA Davidson set a $35.00 price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Marietta, Ohio. Through its subsidiary Peoples Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking services designed to serve individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and digital banking platforms that enable secure online and mobile access.

On the lending side, Peoples Bancorp offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate financing, construction and agricultural lending, as well as residential mortgage products.

