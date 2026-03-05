TD Asset Management Inc Sells 7,768 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $113,461,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,036.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,812,000 after acquiring an additional 271,029 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 348,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,661,000 after purchasing an additional 248,237 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,932,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,598,000 after purchasing an additional 170,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.52 per share, for a total transaction of $94,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 49,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,322.20. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $91.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $120.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. Truist Financial set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.41.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: PNFP) is a financial services company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, that provides banking, wealth management and insurance solutions to business and consumer clients. The company operates through two primary segments—Banking and Wealth Management & Advisory—offering a comprehensive suite of products that includes commercial and consumer lending, deposit services, treasury management, trust and investment advisory, and insurance brokerage. Pinnacle’s client-focused model emphasizes relationship-based banking, leveraging local decision-making authority and specialized industry expertise to serve diverse sectors such as healthcare, technology, real estate and professional services.

In its banking segment, Pinnacle delivers commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, and mortgage lending.

