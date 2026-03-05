TD Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.1% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $90.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.74.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.