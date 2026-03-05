TD Asset Management Inc Sells 3,660 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of PJT Partners worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,256,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 208,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,594 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,232 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $148.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.85. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $195.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.09.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $535.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.32 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PJT Partners from $197.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on PJT Partners from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.50.

Get Our Latest Report on PJT Partners

About PJT Partners

(Free Report)

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank that delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital solutions to corporations, partnerships, and governments. The firm operates through three primary business segments: Strategic Advisory, which covers mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, and capital markets advisory; Restructuring and Special Situations, which provides advice on debt and liability management, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings; and Park Hill, the firm’s dedicated capital-raising and secondary advisory business for private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure.

The Strategic Advisory practice at PJT Partners assists clients with complex transactions such as cross-border mergers, spin-offs, divestitures, and takeover defenses, drawing on deep industry expertise and global reach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.