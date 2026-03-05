Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires New Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 58,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 45.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,659,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,648,000 after acquiring an additional 518,968 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,610,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,234,000 after purchasing an additional 91,788 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 852,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 474,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 141,004 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $102.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average is $85.88.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $238.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.33%.The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.710 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Gerald M. Blumenstock sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $271,421.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,413.06. This represents a 13.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $172,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,395.85. This represents a 21.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,034 shares of company stock worth $523,522. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

View Our Latest Report on Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.