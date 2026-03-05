Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires New Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 58,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 45.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,659,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,648,000 after acquiring an additional 518,968 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,610,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,234,000 after purchasing an additional 91,788 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 852,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 474,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 141,004 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of ACLS stock opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $102.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average is $85.88.
Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies
In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Gerald M. Blumenstock sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $271,421.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,413.06. This represents a 13.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $172,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,395.85. This represents a 21.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,034 shares of company stock worth $523,522. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ACLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.
The company’s product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.
