Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 44,024 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,024 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in United Bankshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 464.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 112,988 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 409,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 564.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 182,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 155,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $430.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 25.51%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.48%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, is a bank holding company that provides a full range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, United Bank. The company’s core offerings include retail and commercial banking products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal and business loans, mortgages, and treasury management services. In addition, United Bankshares delivers private banking, wealth management, trust and fiduciary solutions, and investment advisory services to meet the needs of individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

United Bankshares operates an extensive branch network across West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

