Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 46,187 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,187 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.1% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.91. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $72.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.