Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 24,753 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,753 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 221.3% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,721,000 after purchasing an additional 102,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $540,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 8,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSL opened at $388.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $293.43 and a one year high of $435.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 14.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.72%.

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.05, for a total value of $745,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,742.85. This trade represents a 32.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Schwar sold 6,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.36, for a total value of $2,524,610.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,254.40. This represents a 41.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock valued at $28,125,467 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.83.

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

