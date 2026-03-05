Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 8,825 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF $RFV

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 69.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RFV. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

RFV stock opened at $134.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.51. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.78 and a fifty-two week high of $142.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.16.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.