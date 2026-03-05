Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stake in Penguin Solutions, Inc. $PENG

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,761 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Penguin Solutions were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PENG. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,913,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Penguin Solutions by 337.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 569,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 439,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $7,250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Penguin Solutions by 71.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,545,000 after buying an additional 411,527 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Penguin Solutions by 736.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 386,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 340,326 shares during the last quarter.
Penguin Solutions Trading Up 1.3%
PENG stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 2.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $25,614.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 122,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,711.54. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on PENG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Penguin Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Penguin Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Penguin Solutions
Penguin Solutions Profile
Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Penguin Solutions
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Penguin Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penguin Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.