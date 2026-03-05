Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stake in Penguin Solutions, Inc. $PENG

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,761 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Penguin Solutions were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PENG. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,913,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Penguin Solutions by 337.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 569,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 439,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $7,250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Penguin Solutions by 71.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,545,000 after buying an additional 411,527 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Penguin Solutions by 736.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 386,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 340,326 shares during the last quarter.

PENG stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 2.19.

Penguin Solutions ( NASDAQ:PENG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Penguin Solutions had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $343.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. Penguin Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $25,614.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 122,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,711.54. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PENG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Penguin Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Penguin Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

