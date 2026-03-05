Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $4,147,000. First National Trust Co increased its position in Honeywell International by 9.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 79,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 95,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,917. This trade represents a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.22.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $245.97 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $248.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

