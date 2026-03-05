McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 104.3% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total transaction of $179,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,605. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,868 shares of company stock worth $3,743,820 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:MCK opened at $977.51 on Thursday. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $621.88 and a 52 week high of $999.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $878.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $813.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $966.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.