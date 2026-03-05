Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Buys 105,183 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 548.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,183 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $34,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,134,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $264.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.65 and a 1 year high of $288.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Growth Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Growth Index.

