Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,058,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,468,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,307,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,345,132,000 after purchasing an additional 342,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,163,719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,500,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,553,000 after buying an additional 1,126,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,194,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,517,179,000 after buying an additional 340,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.41.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of XOM opened at $149.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $159.60. The stock has a market cap of $624.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 61.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

