Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,413 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $37,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,601,000 after buying an additional 448,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,169,000 after acquiring an additional 924,761 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,288,200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,312 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting AbbVie
Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase 3 AFFIRM results for risankizumab in moderately?to?severely active Crohn’s disease — higher clinical remission and endoscopic response vs. placebo, boosting the potential of another high?value immunology franchise for AbbVie and supporting upside to long?term revenue. Assessing AbbVie (ABBV) Valuation After Positive Phase 3 Crohn’s Disease Trial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Advances venetoclax into a Phase 2 program for rare blood cancers (Japan) — extends oncology pipeline and creates additional potential mid?term revenue streams if signals hold. Pipeline expansion helps justify premium multiples. AbbVie Advances Venetoclax Into Rare Blood Cancers With New Phase 2 Study
- Positive Sentiment: Allergan Aesthetics (an AbbVie unit) highlights Medical Weight Loss data showing shifting patient demand — supports growth in aesthetics segment and recurring/procedural revenue opportunities. ALLERGAN AESTHETICS HIGHLIGHTS MEDICAL WEIGHT LOSS (MWL) DATA AND THE CHANGING PROFILE OF PATIENTS
- Positive Sentiment: Capacity/expansion news that boosts supply resilience for immunology medicines — lowers execution risk for core products (Skyrizi, Rinvoq) and supports steady cash flows. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Expansion Boosts Supply Resilience For Immunology Medicines S&P 500
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst / editorial interest and cash?flow narratives highlight AbbVie as a strong free?cash?flow generator with an attractive dividend profile — supports investor appetite for yield + growth. These 3 Cash Flow Machines Provide Stability in Uncertain Markets
- Neutral Sentiment: Large senior notes offering completed (~$7.5–8.0B) — provides financing flexibility (refinancing, M&A, capex) but increases gross leverage and interest cash outflows; market reaction depends on use of proceeds and refinancing terms. AbbVie Completes $8 Billion Senior Notes Financing Offering
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate presentations and conference appearances (TD Cowen, Leerink) scheduled — management visibility may provide more near?term guidance or pipeline color but are information events rather than direct catalysts. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Presents at TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: AbbVie lost an effort to block Tennessee’s 340B law — potential downside for pricing/reimbursement in a pharmacy?discount program context; could pressure margins or access in affected channels if replicated elsewhere. AbbVie loses bid to block Tennessee 340B law
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/market commentary notes ABBV stabilizing near resistance around $233 — useful for short?term traders but secondary to the fundamental news above. AbbVie: Stabilizes Near $233 While Testing Resistance
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $235.90 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.75. The company has a market cap of $417.11 billion, a PE ratio of 99.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 293.22%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
