Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $157,278,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,967,000 after purchasing an additional 309,999 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,280,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 719,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,375,000 after purchasing an additional 93,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,768,000.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Price Performance

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF stock opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.51. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $75.65.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1985 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

