Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Buys 15,421 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 192,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,992,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 9,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance
Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $291.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $264.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.95 and its 200 day moving average is $326.09.
UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.
Key UnitedHealth Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade to “Buy” citing attractive valuation, AI-driven cost efficiencies and long-term demographic tailwinds; frames current weakness as a buying opportunity. UnitedHealth: A Golden Buying Opportunity (Rating Upgrade)
- Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealthcare Vision partners with Hadley to expand emotional-support resources for people with vision loss — positive for brand, patient engagement and non-core reputation momentum (limited direct near-term financial impact). Hadley and UnitedHealthcare Vision Collaborate to Expand Emotional Support for Vision Loss
- Neutral Sentiment: Market reports note UNH underperformed the broader market today; these are summaries of price action and don’t add new company-specific catalysts. Here’s Why UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Fell More Than Broader Market Here’s Why UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Fell More Than Broader Market (Zacks)
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple investor letters and coverage flag an unexpected surge in health-care costs in Q4 that pressured margins — this is the primary operational driver cited for recent stock weakness and poses near-term earnings risk. Unexpected Health Costs Impacted UnitedHealth (UNH) in Q4
- Negative Sentiment: Leadership change at Optum and tighter cost-control measures (pay caps, layoffs, clinic cuts) raise execution risk on margin recovery; coverage also flags a class-action securities suit that could add legal uncertainty. UnitedHealth Leadership Shift Tests Cost Controls And Legal Risk Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Scott+Scott launched an investigation into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by UnitedHealth directors/officers — potential governance issues and litigation risk that can weigh on sentiment and valuation until resolved. UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INCORPORATED INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Investigates Directors and Officers
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
