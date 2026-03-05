Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Buys 15,421 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 192,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,992,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 9,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $291.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $264.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.95 and its 200 day moving average is $326.09.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

