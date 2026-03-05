GE Aerospace $GE Shares Bought by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $20,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Mann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 4.2% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 24.9% in the third quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 65.0% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 34.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.12.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $339.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $356.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.08. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

